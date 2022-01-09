Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $11.68 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,295 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.20% of SPS Commerce worth $11,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,281,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $119.66 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.67.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.88.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

