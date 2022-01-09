Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires New Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 69,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NASDAQ NFE opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -82.48 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.63.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.93%.

NFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.