FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.07. FMC posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.80.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $108.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 23.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 260.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

