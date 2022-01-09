Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,923 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.07% of Floor & Decor worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE:FND opened at $114.55 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

