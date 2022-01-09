Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.