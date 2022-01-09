First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 231.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 63,970 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 118.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000.

FSZ traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $70.21. 2,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average is $69.17. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $59.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

