First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Position Decreased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TL Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 334,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,813,000 after purchasing an additional 290,092 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 171,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 639,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,295 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $51.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

