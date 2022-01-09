First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Solar’s FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FSLR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on First Solar from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $84.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. First Solar has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,305 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,910 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

