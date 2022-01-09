First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 7,179 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.6% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 147.2% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 33,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average is $77.18. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

