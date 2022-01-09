First National Corp MA ADV Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Leggett & Platt makes up 1.8% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.14% of Leggett & Platt worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,104,000 after purchasing an additional 678,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,612,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,999,000 after acquiring an additional 112,111 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,184,000 after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,284,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,406,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

