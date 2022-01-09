First National Corp MA ADV Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.23 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.74.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.