First National Corp MA ADV Buys 1,982 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Select Asset Management & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 142,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 58,435 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,540,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,611,000 after buying an additional 289,690 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $39.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

