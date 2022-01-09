First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,091,000 after acquiring an additional 85,338 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $428.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $429.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $338.57 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

