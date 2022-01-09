First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 72 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $149.42 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

