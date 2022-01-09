First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 273 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,321,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after purchasing an additional 143,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $468.10 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $369.65 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $468.61 and its 200 day moving average is $451.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

