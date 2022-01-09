First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 2,461 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67.

