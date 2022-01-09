First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $3.49 Million Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 30,697.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,430 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GH. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH stock opened at $87.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.46. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.22.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GH shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.56.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

