First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 101.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 209,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 635,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,605,000 after acquiring an additional 28,603 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.6% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $90.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.40. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

