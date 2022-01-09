First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 24,826 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,826 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,118,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,871 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $68.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.61 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.