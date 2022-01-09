First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Shares of FCBC opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. First Community Bankshares has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 662,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,777,000 after buying an additional 137,597 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,784,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community Bankshares (FCBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.