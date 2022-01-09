Firo Market Cap Hits $56.39 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.42 or 0.00010558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Firo has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $56.39 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00011080 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

TecraCoin (ERC20) (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18,696,144.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000115 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,770,299 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.