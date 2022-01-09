Financial Survey: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) vs. Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Tesla has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proterra has a beta of -3.73, suggesting that its stock price is 473% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Tesla and Proterra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesla 8 11 14 0 2.18 Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25

Tesla currently has a consensus target price of $884.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.92%. Proterra has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.02%. Given Proterra’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Proterra is more favorable than Tesla.

Profitability

This table compares Tesla and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesla 7.40% 13.81% 6.36% Proterra N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.2% of Tesla shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Tesla shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tesla and Proterra’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesla $31.54 billion 32.70 $690.00 million $3.09 332.35 Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than Proterra.

Summary

Tesla beats Proterra on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture and sale of electric vehicles. The Energy Generation and Storage segment includes the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and lease of stationary energy storage products and solar energy systems, and sale of electricity generated by its solar energy systems to customers. It develops energy storage products for use in homes, commercial facilities and utility sites. The company was founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

