Financial Review: Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) & SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) and SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Palisade Bio and SAB Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Palisade Bio currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 426.32%. SAB Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of 20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 175.89%. Given Palisade Bio’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than SAB Biotherapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palisade Bio and SAB Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $10,000.00 1,805.34 -$16.27 million N/A N/A SAB Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

SAB Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Palisade Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Palisade Bio and SAB Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio N/A -1,307.98% -294.24% SAB Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SAB Biotherapeutics beats Palisade Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery. The company is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc.

