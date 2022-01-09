Financial Comparison: EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) versus Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) and EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ardelyx and EQRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx -1,386.48% -132.31% -76.58% EQRx N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ardelyx and EQRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx 0 3 4 0 2.57 EQRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ardelyx currently has a consensus price target of $5.24, suggesting a potential upside of 424.29%. Given Ardelyx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ardelyx is more favorable than EQRx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ardelyx and EQRx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx $7.57 million 14.89 -$94.31 million ($1.53) -0.65 EQRx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EQRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ardelyx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Ardelyx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of EQRx shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ardelyx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development. The company was founded by Dominique Charmot, Peter G. Schultz, and Jean M. Frechet on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About EQRx

EQRx Inc. is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.

