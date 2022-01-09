Financial Analysis: Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) & Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 18.63% 30.30% 21.80% Lattice Semiconductor 17.34% 22.26% 12.60%

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tokyo Electron and Lattice Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lattice Semiconductor 0 4 6 0 2.60

Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $75.71, indicating a potential upside of 10.03%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Lattice Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $13.20 billion 6.65 $2.28 billion $4.29 32.52 Lattice Semiconductor $408.12 million 23.09 $47.39 million $0.58 118.64

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor. Tokyo Electron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others. The SPE segment handles the development, manufacture, service, and distribution of coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, thermal processing systems, single wafer deposition systems, cleaning systems, wafer probers, and other semiconductor production equipment. The FPD Production Equipment segment manufactures coater/developer for manufacturing flat panel display and Plasma etching/ashing device. The Others segment includes logistics, facilities management, and insurance businesses. The company was founded in November 11, 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets. The company was founded in 1983 by Samir Palnitkar and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

