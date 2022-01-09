FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Short Interest Down 30.2% in December

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FIH Mobile stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. FIH Mobile has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.

FIH Mobile Company Profile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

