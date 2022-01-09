Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 465,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 169,454 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $56,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 31.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,097,000 after purchasing an additional 193,215 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5,804.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 96,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $117.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

