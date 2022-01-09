Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter worth $286,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 134.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 43,877 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $58.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.