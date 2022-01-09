Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

FENC opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $117.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 12.90, a current ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 618,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

