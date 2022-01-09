FedoraCoin (TIPS) Price Hits $0.0000

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $3,974.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FedoraCoin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FedoraCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.09 or 0.00313110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000074 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FedoraCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FedoraCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.