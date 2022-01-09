Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 34,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,410,029 shares.The stock last traded at $51.86 and had previously closed at $49.38.

FATE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.09.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $958,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,477 shares of company stock worth $5,428,070 in the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $200,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 873,863 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,918,000 after purchasing an additional 624,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,742,000 after purchasing an additional 620,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,199,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,352,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

