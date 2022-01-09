Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FMNB opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $555.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 21,435 shares of company stock valued at $379,611 over the last 90 days. 8.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. 41.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

