Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,435 shares of company stock valued at $379,611. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 118.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

