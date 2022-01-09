F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Receives $20.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on FXLV. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

F45 Training stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74. F45 Training has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.40). Analysts forecast that F45 Training will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,180,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 262,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,250.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXLV. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

