Expanse Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Expanse has a total market cap of $358,610.75 and approximately $2,685.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

