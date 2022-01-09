Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,935,000 after buying an additional 321,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,374,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,918,000 after buying an additional 117,739 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Evergy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,517,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $67.55 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average is $65.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

