Evedo (EVED) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $1.47 million and $878,717.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evedo Profile

EVED is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

