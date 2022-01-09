Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Euroseas stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $180.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.47. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Euroseas had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 30.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 212.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 238,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 157.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,612 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 122.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

