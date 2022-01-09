EUNO (EUNO) Price Up 77.5% This Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and $5,136.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EUNO has traded up 77.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.94 or 0.00470913 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,421,786,585 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

