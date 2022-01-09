ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

ERYP has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of ERYP opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,314,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689,656 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned 4.98% of ERYTECH Pharma worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

