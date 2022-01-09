Ergo (ERG) Trading 18.7% Lower This Week

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $130.56 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $4.08 or 0.00009802 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,607.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.87 or 0.07452672 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.33 or 0.00310843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.84 or 0.00893692 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00011199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00070929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.33 or 0.00457442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.88 or 0.00259277 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

