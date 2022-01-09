Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $628.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will post sales of $628.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $593.12 million and the highest is $648.40 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $613.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

NYSE EQR traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $89.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 142.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 9.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

