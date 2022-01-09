Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani expects that the technology company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

BLDP opened at $11.65 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after purchasing an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 59.5% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 330,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.