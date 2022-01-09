Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $865.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $875.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $885.59.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $774.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $806.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $814.96. Equinix has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $963,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

