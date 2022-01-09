Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.23.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $267.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.30. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.87 and a 12 month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

