EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) versus Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Financial Comparison

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) and EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ardelyx and EQRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx 0 3 4 0 2.57 EQRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ardelyx presently has a consensus price target of $5.24, suggesting a potential upside of 424.29%. Given Ardelyx’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ardelyx is more favorable than EQRx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.3% of Ardelyx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of EQRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ardelyx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ardelyx and EQRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx -1,386.48% -132.31% -76.58% EQRx N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ardelyx and EQRx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx $7.57 million 14.89 -$94.31 million ($1.53) -0.65 EQRx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EQRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ardelyx.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development. The company was founded by Dominique Charmot, Peter G. Schultz, and Jean M. Frechet on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

EQRx Company Profile

EQRx Inc. is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.

