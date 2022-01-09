EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) versus Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Financial Comparison

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) and EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ardelyx and EQRx, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ardelyx
|0
|3
|4
|0
|2.57
|EQRx
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Institutional & Insider Ownership
82.3% of Ardelyx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of EQRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ardelyx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Ardelyx and EQRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ardelyx
|-1,386.48%
|-132.31%
|-76.58%
|EQRx
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Ardelyx and EQRx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ardelyx
|$7.57 million
|14.89
|-$94.31 million
|($1.53)
|-0.65
|EQRx
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
EQRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ardelyx.
Ardelyx Company Profile
Ardelyx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development. The company was founded by Dominique Charmot, Peter G. Schultz, and Jean M. Frechet on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
EQRx Company Profile
EQRx Inc. is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.
