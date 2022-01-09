EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Raised by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $908,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total transaction of $3,386,451.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,261 shares of company stock worth $57,627,705 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $556.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $650.12 and a 200-day moving average of $611.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.76 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

