Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Short Interest Up 21.6% in December

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $32,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 283,536 shares of company stock worth $3,204,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 228.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 145,250 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $6.51 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $349.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.06.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EOSE shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.