Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. lowered their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

EGLX opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $325.61 million and a P/E ratio of -8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. Research analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

