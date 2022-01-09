Enjin Coin (ENJ) Trading 18% Lower This Week

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00005482 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $207.85 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00066690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,535,706 coins. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

